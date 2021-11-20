New chairman Travel & Tourism appointed

Islamabad : Renowned business personality Arshad Mehmood Janjua has been appointed as chairman of Travel & Tourism in Islamabad Chamber. Business community of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, congratulated him on his appointment as chairman Travel & Tourism in ICCI, says a press release.
ICCI President Shakeel Munir extendedg his notification along with, SVP Sheikh Jamshed Akhtar, VP Faheem Akunzada. Members were also present on the occasion.
Travel & Tourism Committee chairman thanked and assured portfolios to work with his maximum abilities for the betterment of chamber and its members in relevant sector.
