MoU for research collaboration inked

Islamabad : Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) represented by its Director-General Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, Turkey (SETA) represented by its General Coordinator Burhanettin Duran signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU aims at increasing cooperation between the two organisations and establishing and promoting regular relationships in academic and research fields in an institutionalised framework.

Amina Khan, Director, ISS, moderated the ceremony.

Chaudhry welcomed the signing of this MoU as a constructive and useful collaboration between ISS and SETA. He hoped that this association would produce quality research and dialogue for mutual benefit.