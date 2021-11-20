30 monuments to turn blue tonight to mark World Children's Day

Islamabad : More than 30 landmarks and monuments in Pakistan will be painted blue today (Saturday) night to mark International Children’s Day and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

A press release issued here on Friday said that monuments in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Ziarat, and Peshawar would turn blue on the occasion of International Children’s Day on November 20. The initiative is led by the Federal Ministry of Human Rights, Unicef and partners, to mark Pakistan’s collective commitment to ensuring children’s rights.

Pakistan has set a world record in the number of buildings turning blue on November 20 since 2019. The buildings, monuments, and landmarks across the world have turned blue since 2018 to mark World Children’s Day as part of a global initiative led by Unicef.

The UNICEF has been working tirelessly for child rights all over the world since 1946. UNICEF opened its first office in Karachi in 1948, in the year following Pakistan’s independence.