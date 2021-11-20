Dedicated cycle lanes demanded to reduce smog

Islamabad : Given the rising issue of smog, the environmentalists have demanded of the government to follow Islamabad’s Master Plan that showed that dedicated bike/cycle lanes would be constructed to promote a greener environment in the federal capital.

They have pointed out that the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation officially launched a project in 2016 to construct separate cycle lanes but it was later deferred due to financial constraints.

“The construction of cycle lanes will not only help maintain the green character of the city but also help initiate a healthy activity among the residents. At the time when petroleum prices are reaching new heights the use of bicycles will also provide financial relief to the people,” they said.

Kausar Shakeel, an environmentalist, said “The time has come to fully implement Islamabad’s Master Plan that urges to construct dedicated bike lanes in the city. Prime Minister Imran Khan who always talks about protection of the natural environment should take notice and issue necessary directives in this respect.”

She said Islamabad was the first city of Pakistan and among hundred cities in the world that signed ‘Green Charter’ to adopt UN Urban Environmental Accords, adding “A Green Force was constituted by the environmentalists in the past to turn Islamabad into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly city but it failed to achieve its targets.”

According to a World Bank report of 2015, Islamabad was the fastest growing city of Pakistan: its population had increased by 73% over the last 10 years and was projected to grow by 66% over the next fifteen years.

Saif-ur-Rehman, a resident of Islamabad, said “There is a challenge whether we can move beyond symbolism, and transform Islamabad into an environmentally model city of Pakistan where the pedestrians and cyclists can rule the roost.”