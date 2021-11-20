Man awarded death sentence

Rawalpindi: Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Chaudhry Qasim Javed has awarded death sentence to an accused in a murder case while his accomplice was awarded life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on both the accused.
The court awarded death sentence to Javed Iqbal alias Jeddi and awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Basit for killing Jamil Ahmed during a dacoity in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police in 2018.
