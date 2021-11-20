Story of Kashmir

What happened to the families of three innocent people killed by police in a district of Srinagar in Occupied Kashmir at a commercial plaza is tragic. It also highlights the helplessness and plight of Kashmiri families caught up in a violence they have no means of ending and very little help in obtaining the right that should be theirs. In Srinagar police, apparently on a tipoff regarding 'rebels' hiding in a commercial plaza, raided the building and allegedly used three men as human shields. All were killed. They included Altaf Bhat, the owner of the building, another businessman and a dentist who was also a real-estate dealer involved in buying and selling commercial properties. His family says he was working at his office at the time he was killed.

In the last month alone, 49 Kashmiris have been killed in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The bodies of the slain men have not been returned to their families, with the Indian occupying force claiming that they do not wish their graves to be turned into shrines. The Kashmiris then are to be denied even the right to bury their loved ones or to mourn over their graves and remember how they died at the hands of a brutal force that has taken over the region. The teenage daughters of Altaf Bhat recall their father with tears. His young son is not yet old enough to understand what has happened. Others slain in the gunfight have also left behind entire families that are now left mourning.

This is Kashmir's story. The horrors suffered by Kashmiri families cannot be ignored any longer. There are many like those of the men killed at the plaza and such events take place across the valley virtually on a daily basis. The Indian government's criminal impunity is for all to see. We ask if the world is to stay indifferent as well? Because that makes the world complicit in these crimes as well. So far this has been the case. Pakistan has raised the issue of Kashmir again and again. When will the world wake up and see that this violence involves very real lives whose lives, dignity, existence are shattered by the actions of an occupying force, apparently acting at times on whim and in the knowledge that it will not be punished for its actions by anyone.