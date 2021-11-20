TLP and the state

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from jail on Thursday, arguably on the basis of the yet-to-be-made-public agreement between the government and the TLP. Saad Rizvi had initially been detained under the maintenance of public order (MPO) law earlier in the year. After being detained for three months, he was again detained under the Anti-Terrorist Act in July. Earlier this month, the government lifted the ban on the TLP in the 'larger national interest'. It may be noted that the government itself had declared the TLP a proscribed outfit in April under the anti-terrorism law. It would not be much of an exaggeration to say that many an acrobat would be unable to match the government’s somersaults when it comes to its ‘positions’ on the TLP. That the then proscribed outfit killed several policemen during violent protests last month somehow does not matter anymore as we are told to move forward and erase any memory of what the government itself had been telling us about the TLP. The government’s willingness to sign an agreement with the TLP is nothing short of a capitulation at the hands of a group that paralysed some major cities of Pakistan for weeks. What is even more peculiar is that we, as the people of Pakistan, know nothing of what deal was reached between the TLP and the government.

To be fair, though, when it comes to extremism, this government is not the only one that has created confusion. We have seen extremist ideologies being nurtured over decades -- many a time as state policy. And the TLP is a new enough phenomenon for all to remember its genesis. The mainstreaming of its tactics and agenda was as dangerous then as it is now. The use of religion in politics is anything but new and each and every political party has been guilty of using it for its own vested interests. The question now is how things will move forward from here and many are, after the government bulldozed over 30 bills through parliament, asking about the strength of the government and where this puts the opposition. At the same time, there is also a spate of speculation about whether the government will line up with the TLP ahead of the next election and how many additional votes this will bring in for the PTI and any coalition it may form. The reality is that the TLP is a force that has killed security personnel. The fact that they have not been penalised in any way for this adds to growing fears. The very least the government can do is explain the full story about its agreement with the TLP to the people.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is not wrong when he said that we have closed the minds of our students through our education system, and that the state has failed in reining in extremism. No government has been able to undo and/or reverse policies that promote an extremist narrative. Now our entire society is gripped by this narrative. How do we undo this is a question that the government must answer. It is high time the state reconsidered its policy of appeasing and nurturing such outfits that are responsible for spreading violence and extremism in an already-volatile society. And in a situation when Pakistan is already under a strict watch by the world community in its dealing with such religious organisations, the removal of the TLP from proscription also has repercussions for Pakistan internationally. If we declare an outfit as ‘terrorist’ one day, and then we remove that outfit from the list, what kind of messages are we sending to the world? These are serious questions and the government must not take them lightly.