What true misery is

Prolonged loadshedding of electricity and gas is major issue. However, the impending loadshedding of these two is not the only worry in the lives of people. They are upset about inflation. The poor have been practically reduced to begging. They cannot afford to continue sending their children to schools. Who should one blame? Politicians are always fighting one another. They just find faults with the government in power. Incumbent governments never have time or resources to address the issues faced by people. This government has been no better. On the one hand, the government is trying to protect people from the Covid-19 virus, on the other its policies are driving people to suicide.

Fozia Naz Samo

Hyderabad