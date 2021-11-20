What true misery is

Prolonged loadshedding of electricity and gas is major issue. However, the impending loadshedding of these two is not the only worry in the lives of people. They are upset about inflation. The poor have been practically reduced to begging. They cannot afford to continue sending their children to schools. Who should one blame? Politicians are always fighting one another. They just find faults with the government in power. Incumbent governments never have time or resources to address the issues faced by people. This government has been no better. On the one hand, the government is trying to protect people from the Covid-19 virus, on the other its policies are driving people to suicide.
Fozia Naz Samo
Hyderabad
An economically struggling country plans on introducing electronic voting machines . On Thursday, the PTI successfully...
Inflation has risen significantly in Pakistan over the last few years. The prime minister’s recent Twitter post...
Renowned singer Akcent is visiting Hunza. This is a good omen for Pakistan’s tourism industry – and for all the...
Corruption in Pakistan has put society into turmoil. It breeds problem like nepotism and favoritism. There are many...
This is to draw the attention of people and the authorities concerned to the hazard of plastic waste, which is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of poor sanitation in Lahore. There are heaps of...