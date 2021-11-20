No cakewalk

An economically struggling country plans on introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs). On Thursday, the PTI successfully passed the EVM bill in parliament. But implementing the idea is not as easy as it looks. The estimated cost of the 2023 general election, if conducted through EVMs, might be as much as Rs60 billion. The exact cost rest on the number of polling stations and polling booths.

Assuming that the number of EVMs used is the same as the number of polling stations, polling booths and voter identification units used in the 2018 polls, Pakistan will need around 900,000-1,000,000 machines. Other than the machines, the government will also need to hire trained officers to oversee the process. Pakistan is already facing an economic crisis, and it is no less than a challenge for Imran Khan and his team to conduct the upcoming general election through EVMs.

Nouraiz Abbaa

Faisalabad