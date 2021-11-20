No cakewalk

An economically struggling country plans on introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs). On Thursday, the PTI successfully passed the EVM bill in parliament. But implementing the idea is not as easy as it looks. The estimated cost of the 2023 general election, if conducted through EVMs, might be as much as Rs60 billion. The exact cost rest on the number of polling stations and polling booths.
Assuming that the number of EVMs used is the same as the number of polling stations, polling booths and voter identification units used in the 2018 polls, Pakistan will need around 900,000-1,000,000 machines. Other than the machines, the government will also need to hire trained officers to oversee the process. Pakistan is already facing an economic crisis, and it is no less than a challenge for Imran Khan and his team to conduct the upcoming general election through EVMs.
Nouraiz Abbaa
Faisalabad
Prolonged loadshedding of electricity and gas is major issue. However, the impending loadshedding of these two is not...
Inflation has risen significantly in Pakistan over the last few years. The prime minister’s recent Twitter post...
Renowned singer Akcent is visiting Hunza. This is a good omen for Pakistan’s tourism industry – and for all the...
Corruption in Pakistan has put society into turmoil. It breeds problem like nepotism and favoritism. There are many...
This is to draw the attention of people and the authorities concerned to the hazard of plastic waste, which is...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of poor sanitation in Lahore. There are heaps of...