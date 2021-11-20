Gnawing hunger

Inflation has risen significantly in Pakistan over the last few years. The prime minister’s recent Twitter post claims that Pakistan has fared relatively better than other countries during the Covid-19 lockdowns. According to Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), people will face high inflation during the next six months. The rate of inflation was already over nine percent by October. This is the highest it has been in years, while the rupee is at an all-time low in the market.
Despite all this, the prime minister claims that inflation is a global problem and there’s not much to be done. However, The rates of inflation of other countries in the region is much lower than that of Pakistan. Moreover, the prices of wheat and lentils are higher in Sindh than in other provinces. The government should work to ensure that over all prices are reduced and that people are given relief soon.
Sidra and Saima Shar
Karachi
