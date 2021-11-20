Where beauty grows

Renowned singer Akcent is visiting Hunza. This is a good omen for Pakistan’s tourism industry – and for all the locals whose livelihoods depend on it. Hunza, is one of the most popular tourist spots in Gilgit-Baltistan. Its hotel industry is thriving. These hotels also provide locals with employment opportunities and boost the economy.
All districts in Gilgit-Baltistan have huge tourism potential. The government should help set up more hotels and develop the industry in the region, but in doing so it should encourage both men and women to participate in the economy.
Mir Afzal
Gilgit
