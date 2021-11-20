Plastic pollution

This is to draw the attention of people and the authorities concerned to the hazard of plastic waste, which is detrimental to society. People have become increasingly reliant on plastic, which accounts for 65 percent of the total waste in Pakistan.

The government banned single-use plastic in Islamabad in 2019, but that is not enough. This ban should be extended all over Pakistan. Also, the government should pay attention to waste management methods, and use techno-economic conversion technologies for the recycling of polymeric and single-use plastic. This will allow the government to convert plastic into useful products and make the environment clean – while simultaneously boosting the economy of the country.

Zeeshan ul Islam

Layyah