Dangers of dirt

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of poor sanitation in Lahore. There are heaps of garbage spreading in various localities. Sewage water is also seen pooling in open areas. This situation can lead to the outbreak of diseases such as malaria, cholera and dengue.

Poor sanitation harms people’s health as well as social and economic development. It may also impact the mental wellbeing of people. The authorities should take notice of the situation.

Farhan Sameer

Lahore