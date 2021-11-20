Dangers of dirt

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of poor sanitation in Lahore. There are heaps of garbage spreading in various localities. Sewage water is also seen pooling in open areas. This situation can lead to the outbreak of diseases such as malaria, cholera and dengue.
Poor sanitation harms people’s health as well as social and economic development. It may also impact the mental wellbeing of people. The authorities should take notice of the situation.
Farhan Sameer
Lahore
Prolonged loadshedding of electricity and gas is major issue. However, the impending loadshedding of these two is not...
An economically struggling country plans on introducing electronic voting machines . On Thursday, the PTI successfully...
Inflation has risen significantly in Pakistan over the last few years. The prime minister’s recent Twitter post...
Renowned singer Akcent is visiting Hunza. This is a good omen for Pakistan’s tourism industry – and for all the...
Corruption in Pakistan has put society into turmoil. It breeds problem like nepotism and favoritism. There are many...
This is to draw the attention of people and the authorities concerned to the hazard of plastic waste, which is...