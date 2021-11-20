EAD signs MoU with PIDE

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) signed an agreement for enhancing collaboration in the field of research and public policy analysis, a statement said on Friday.
By signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both sides agreed to promote collaboration in the field of research and public policy analysis with a particular focus on foreign aid and its effectiveness.
Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs witnessed the signing of MoU which was signed by Mr. Zulfiqar Haider, Additional Secretary, EAD and Vice Chancellor PIDE, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq. Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq acknowledged the importance of developing linkages of academia in policy making process and need for a comprehensive analysis of foreign economic assistance in Pakistan.
In collaboration with the EAD, ‘Foreign Aid Effectiveness Unit’ will be established in PIDE. The Unit will conduct research on topics related to foreign economic and technical assistance to Pakistan.
It will examine economics of foreign economic assistance by exploring the role of international finance institutions, debt management, aid volatility and their consequences for Pakistan’s economy.
