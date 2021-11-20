Gold rates up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Friday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,600 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs514 to Rs106,824. In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,858 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,234.56. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared to rates in the Dubai gold market.