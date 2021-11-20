Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for a second straight session in the interbank market on Friday.

The rupee closed at 175.23 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 174.67. It fell by 0.32 percent during the session.

The local unit continued to lose ground due to increased dollar demand for import payments. The central bank said the US dollar appreciated against most emerging market currencies since May as expectations of tapering by the Federal Reserve have been brought forward.

“However, the fall in the value of the rupee since May has been comparatively large,” it said. “As other adjustment tools normalize, including interest rates and fiscal policy, pressures on the rupee should abate.”