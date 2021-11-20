Policy rate hike may put brakes on record high auto loans

KARACHI: Auto loans hit an all-time high of Rs346 billion in October 2021, up 44 percent from Rs240 billion in same month last year, data showed on Friday, but analysts fear a hawkish monetary stance might prove a bump in the road for auto financing growth.

Total auto loans increased 2.2 percent as compared to September this year.

Umair Naseer, senior research analyst at Topline Securities said the main reason for high auto loans demand was State Bank’s policy rate at 7 percent.

“But it will now gradually go down with rising policy rate and so will the auto sales. On average, auto companies sell 30-40 percent of their cars through auto financing,” Naseer said.

The total auto loans have shown an increasing trend since August 2020 – rising from Rs211 billion in June 2020 to Rs346 billion in October this year.

It coincides with a reduced policy rate at 7 percent from June 2020 to September 2021 and opening of the economy after lockdown due to the pandemic.

The State Bank of Pakistan jacked up the policy rate by another 1.5 percentage points on Friday.

The central bank also said it would hold its next two monetary policy meetings in quick succession in December and January and market was expecting the policy rate to go up further.

Arsalan Hanif, research analyst at Arif Habib Limited, said auto financing used to remain at a certain level preceding the coronavirus pandemic.

“But after easing of lockdown and the reduction in policy rate, the auto financing showed a steep growth,” Hanif said.

However, analysts concurred that the growth in the auto financing would slow down and may gradually fall from the present level in next few months with people expecting the central bank to increase policy rate further. Higher policy rate would make auto financing more expensive therefore less attractive for car buyers.

Apart from the higher interest rate, State Bank in September also tightened auto financing conditions in an effort to check auto loans amid wider concerns about growing current account deficit, which would also affect the auto financing.

“But the central bank’s restrictions will come into play in January and February. Many people have already booked their cars before the central bank’s new clauses, which will not be affecting them,” explained Arsalan Hanif.

The SBP increased minimum down payment cap to 30 percent from 15 percent; reduced maximum auto loan repayment tenor from seven years to five years; cut down debt-burden ratio from 50 percent to 40 percent; and it also limited maximum auto financing loan to Rs3 million. These restrictions, however, don't apply on cars below 1000cc engine size.