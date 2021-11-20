SBP increases frequency of monetary policy meetings to 8/year

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said it would increase the number of monetary policy meetings each year to eight from six in line with international best practices.

The next rate setting meeting is now scheduled for December 14.

“In continuation of efforts to make the process of monetary policy formulation more predictable and transparent in line with international best practices, the State Bank of Pakistan has decided to increase the frequency of monetary policy reviews from six to eight times a year,” the central bank said in a statement.

“This action will bring the frequency of meetings in line with that in comparable emerging markets. It will also help to enhance the predictability of monetary policy actions.”

The SBP will hold a second meeting on January 24, 2022, followed by a third meeting on March 8, April 19 and June 10.

The advance calendar for the next half-year of MPC meetings will be issued at the time of the June 2022 MPC meeting, the statement said

Analysts said reason for increasing frequency of decision making meetings is to follow practices adopted by the best central banks across the world.

“It would give ample time to the SBP to observe a situation and tailor its response appropriately,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

Analysts attended a post monetary policy briefing quoted the SBP’s governor Dr Reza Baqir as saying that the monetary policy meeting was called sooner from Nov 26 to Nov 19 because the balance of risks has shifted from growth towards inflation and current account deficit faster than expected. “The governor highlighted that SBP wanted to remain ahead of the market and do a little bit more (considered material) as yields have already increased (3-month yield: 8.6 percent) in the secondary market,” said Syed Atif Zafar the director of research at Topline Securities in a report.

“However, it wanted to strike a balance by not doing too much to give an impression that a lot is wrong with the economy.”

In response to a question, the governor said that if international oil prices increase to $90-95/bbl, it is likely to be considered transitory and an accommodative policy should be adopted. However, an economy like ours does not have such a luxury.

“The focus should be on achieving growth and moderating inflation in the next fiscal year, for which such decisions are being taken,” the report said, citing from the SBP’s governor.

The burden of current account deficit has so far fallen on the exchange rate, and hence the SBP has opted to use other policy tools like the policy rate, cash reserve requirement etc, the governor explained.

The SBP also said real money supply has remained mostly above trend since Covid-19, and has accelerated in recent months. Money supply has increased because of higher government borrowing, while private sector credit has experienced a substantial increase.

Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, former advisor to the finance ministry said a sharp rise in the interest rates will lead to an increase of Rs270-300 billion in interest payments in one year. “The policy rate is likely to be in double digits soon. In Pakistan, the inflation is driven by the supply side phenomenon not by the demand side. A one percent increase in interest rates means 1.3 percent rise in inflation.”