Stocks rally as banks seize limelight

Stocks rallied on Friday as banks stole the show ahead of monetary policy announcement amid encouraging large-scale manufacturing (LSM) data, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, jumped 378.91 points or 0.82 percent to 46,489.41 points, testing a day high of 46,600.82 and a low of 46,005.03 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a post-market note said benchmark index mostly stayed in the green zone, mainly led by banks.

In the first session, positive momentum was observed as investors became optimistic due to the LSM output numbers that increased 5.15 percent in the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2021-22, compared to same period last fiscal year, as almost all of its major sectors posted growth, the brokerage said.

The report added that in the second session, profit-booking was observed across the board after the current account deficit (CAD) number clocked in at $1.7 billion during October 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the primary reason behind the deficit was a 66 percent year-on-year increase in total imports to $6.8 billion.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose 142.75 points or 0.80 percent to 18,037.74 points.

Traded shares increased 41 million to 304.21 million from 263.55 million, while trading value jumped to Rs11.99 billion from Rs8.47 billion. Market capital increased to Rs7.944 trillion from Rs7.875 trillion. Out of 356 companies active in the session, 215 posted gains, 123 losses, while 18 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities in its market wrap said a positive session was observed on the last trading session of the week.

Index heavyweight banking sector led the gains on the back of monetary policy announcement, where investors expected a hefty hike in the policy rate, the brokerage said.

The Monetary Policy Committee hiked the policy rate 150 basis point to 8.75 percent, which was even higher than the street estimate, it said.

A major contribution to the index came from ENGRO, MCB, LUCK, PPL, and HBL, as they cumulatively contributed 213 points.

Allawasaya Textiles jumped Rs189 to Rs2,714share to become the best gainer of the day, followed by Colgate Palm, that increased Rs94.94 to Rs2,499.99/share.

Sapphire Textile fell Rs90.47 to Rs1,115.92/share to take the highest hit of the day, followed by Gatron Industries that lost Rs35 to end at Rs440/share.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed sharp recovery led by scrips across the board as investors weighed robust data on textile exports surging by 26.6 percent in July-October 2021, and remittances over $2.5 billion in October 2021.

Speculations ahead of SBP key policy announcements and expectations of resumption of IMF programme led the stocks to rise, Mehanti said.

Ghani Global Holdings was the highest traded stock as it recorded a trade of 33.89 million shares, followed by Service Fabrics with 17.86 million.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included First National Equities, Fauji Foods (R), WorldCall Telecom, Maple Leaf, United Bank, Azgard Nine, Telecard LimitedXB, and Unity Foods Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 73.51 million shares from 66.67 million on Thursday.