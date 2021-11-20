Weekly inflation hits 7-month high of 18.34pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: Stoked by costlier edibles, inflation for the seven-day period ended November 18, 2021, rose 1.07 percent week-on-week, while it spiked to 7-month high of 18.34 percent year-on-year, data showed on Friday.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation report, the main culprits contributing to the hike were kitchen items like chicken, cooking oil, ghee, rice, pulses, eggs, firewood, etc.

This led the year-on-year weekly SPI inflation to the third highest reading since January 2020 and the highest since April 2021, according to PBS data.

According to the SPI data, during the last almost two years, the highest reading was recorded at 18.9 percent for the week ended 15 April 2021, 18.68 percent for the week ended on January 13, 2020, and 18.43 percent for the week ended on April 8, 2021.

Similarly, due to higher prices of edibles, according to monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, food inflation is on the rise and is continuously in double-digits for the last several months.

Moreover, for the lowest income slab, spending up to Rs17,732/month, the SPI inflation stood at 18.62 percent, while for the group spending more than Rs44,175/month, it was recorded at 19.16 percent.

Every week, PBS collects prices of 51 essential items from 50 markets in 17 cities. Since the start of October, the weekly inflation has picked up and is rising and if the trend continues, the CPI inflation may remain in double-digits. In October, the CPI was recorded at 9.2 percent.

The increase in demand due to ‘monetary overhang’ was also considered as a major reason for the higher inflation. It was the reason the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday in its policy statement announced an unexpected major increase of 150 basis points in the bank’s discount rate taking it up to 8.75 percent. Through this tool, the bank would try to suck extra money from the market to reduce money supply in economy that would ultimately tame demand and then inflation.

According to the SPI bulletin, out of 51 items, average prices of 27 items (52.94 percent) registered an increase, 10 items (19.61 percent) registered a decrease, while prices of 14 items (27.45 percent) remained unchanged.

In a span of one week, chicken price increased by 8.26 percent to Rs271/kg, cooking oil (5 litres) 4.7 percent to Rs1977, Bananas 4.2 percent to Rs77/dozen, washing soap 4 percent to Rs71.4/cake, vegetable ghee 2.4 percent to Rs388/litre, rice irri-6 1.8 percent to Rs74/kg, moong pulse 1.6 percent to Rs162/kg, farm egg 1.5 percent to Rs185/dozen, firewood 1.24 percent to Rs764/40kg, tea prepared 1.2 percent to Rs33/cup, and maash pulse price increased 1 percent to Rs248/kg.

On the other hand, items that saw a reduction in prices included tomatoes with 5.77 percent to Rs140/kg, Sugar 4.25 percent to Rs96/kg, onions 2.14 percent to 45/kg, gur 1.5 percent to Rs143/kg, potatoes 1.4 percent to Rs59/kg, and price of masoor pulse came down 0.43 percent to Rs181/kg.