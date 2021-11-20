 
Open court

November 20, 2021

LAHORE:An open court was held consecutively at DIG Operations Office on Friday, for immediate solution of the problems of the citizens. Around 22 citizens, including the elderly and women, informed the DIG operations about their problems. Six police personnel also appeared for leave and welfare.