Sikh MPA hails reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

LAHORE:PMLN Sikh MPA Ramesh Singh Arora has lauded the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor and welcomed the arrival of Sikh Yatrees from India to Kartarpur to perform their rituals.

Talking to The News, Ramesh Singh Arora, who is the first Sikh MPA of the Pakistan Punjab province and has returned to the PA for second term, stated that the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor has been welcomed by the entire Sikh community around the globe who wanted to visit Pakistan for their religious rituals in Kartarpur and other holy places of Sikhs in the country.

Arora, who is currently in Nankana Sahab in connection with the 552nd birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Sahab, also received Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister from India. He also lauded the decision by Indian govt to accept the demands of farmers who have called off their months-long sit-in.

BoR meeting: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over the 19th full board meeting of BoR here on Friday. All the board members and officers concerned were present on this occasion.

The matters regarding setting up of e-library, speed of work of divisional verification committees, restoration of chokidar system in villages, cancellation of Punjab Privatisation Act and other important agenda items were reviewed during the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Babar said that the project of e-library is being set up to meet the requirements of modern demands. In this project e-books related to revenue laws, revenue decisions, law websites, national and international laws will be available online.