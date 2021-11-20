Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Public Building and Agriculture Sectors at an estimated cost of Rs4.621 billion. These schemes were approved in the 40th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
The approved schemes included the Establishment of Revenue Academy, Lahore at the cost of Rs1.192 billion and Promotion of High-Value Agriculture through Solarisation of Drip & Sprinkler Irrigation System (SMART, DLI-4b) (Revised) at the cost of Rs3.429 billion. Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.
