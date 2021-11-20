Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Anwaar Hussain has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muhammad Sharif in the subject of Islamic Studies, Sayed Alam Jamal Abdus Salam Hasham in the subject of Islamic Studies, Shaista Sharief in the subject of Urdu and Muhammad Shahzad Iqbal in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of their theses.