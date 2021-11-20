IG orders crackdown on use, sale of drugs in campuses

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered a crackdown on use and sale of drugs in educational institutions and hostels.

The IG said intelligence-based operations should be intensified to eliminate criminals involved in this nefarious business.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of police field officers, he said that all supervisory officers in the province should improve their performance and lay focus on crime control as well as on easy provision of services to the people. He said the police officers should keep direct contact with the complainants and ensure elimination of tout mafia culture in police stations. He said best facilities should be provided to the citizens visiting the police stations, police service centres and other offices and they should be treated with respect.

He said if there was found any torture cell or incident of illegal detention of accused and violation of basic human rights of detainees across the province, the supervisory officers would have to answer for that. Rao Sardar Ali said that delay in registration of cases would not be tolerated and the officers would be responsible for performance of their respective regions. He directed the officers to improve the performance of force and subordinate staff while focusing on process of reward and punishment.

He said efforts should be intensified to bring the accused of heinous crimes to justice. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the report of “all good” would not work, the officers who did not control the crime rate would have to face accountability.

He issued instructions to all the regional officers during a RPOs’ video link conference held at the Central Police Office here on Friday. Directing the officers, the IG said that zero-tolerance policy should be adopted on the incidents of violence and abuse of women and children. He said police teams should work in coordination with the district administrations, environment and other government departments for elimination of smog.

He said, “Police martyrs are our real heroes, therefore, close contact should be kept with their families and no effort should be spared for their welfare.” He said that no delay would be tolerated in issuance of pension and documents of retired employees.