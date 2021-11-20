2 gunned down over property

LAHORE:Two people were shot dead and two others wounded by armed bike riders in a broad daylight in the limits of Mozang police on Friday. The victims had been identified as Zeeshan, 37, son of Zahoor, and Asif, 25. Zeeshan was a passer-by. The injured have been identified as Sajid, 28, son of Shahzad Ali, and Amir, and they were admitted to hospital. The accused rode away from the scene. The incident occurred when around six bike riders indiscriminately opened fire over a property dispute near a showroom, Lytton Road, Mozang. According to police, the incident was the result of an old enmity over property. Further investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested soon, they said. According to one of the injured, Sajid; Khoma, Talha, Bara Seeka, Maqsood Butt and Umar alias Chota Seeka were involved in the firing. The SP, SHO and other police officers concerned rushed to the crime scene along with a heavy contingent of police. The victims’ relatives placed bodies on Lytton Road and staged a protest demonstration against the killings. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, the inspector general of police Punjab also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO.