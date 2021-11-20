Govt focuses on promotion of sports, says governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar hosted a reception in honour of Pakistan junior hockey team and officials before their departure to India at Governor’s House here on Friday.

The national junior hockey team will feature in 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup being played in Bhubaneswar, India from November 24 to December 5, 2021. PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and Chairman Selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Junior were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the reception, the governor said the good wishes of 22 crore Pakistanis are with the national junior hockey team and In sha Allah, our team will return from India after winning the title.

“Hockey is the national sport of Pakistan and it cannot be ignored. The federal and provincial governments will use all available resources to promote hockey among young generation”. The governor said that unfortunately the previous governments ignored the game of hockey due to which Pakistan experienced worst downfall instead of moving forward but the current govt, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is working to promote all sports, including hockey, football and cricket etc.

“Establishing playgrounds in every district of Punjab is the first priority of the government. We are also working on the agenda of establishing playgrounds in tehsils after districts”. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the youth of Pakistan is our future and it is also necessary to save the youth from illegal and ineffectual activities and for that purpose it is important to bring them to sports. It is a fact that where playgrounds are inhabited, the young generation will always stay away from negative activities.