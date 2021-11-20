CM inquires after Shujaat

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited a hospital to inquire after Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. The chief minister also met with Chaudhry Shafey Hussain and MNA Salik Hussain, sons of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Usman Buzdar prayed for early recovery of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed well wishes for him. He said Shujaat Hussain had always promoted the politics of tolerance in the country. Principal Secretary to CM Maulana Mufti Ahmed, Sheikh Umer and Atif Sharif were also present on the occasion.