Japan recruits first new astronauts in 13 years

TOKYO: It’s one small step for Japan, but one giant opportunity for would-be space cadets: the country is recruiting new astronauts for the first time in over a decade and applicants no longer have to hold a science degree.

Women are strongly encouraged to put themselves forward for the job, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said, as all seven of the nation’s current astronauts are men. Successful applicants, who must be Japanese, will be trained and sent on missions — potentially to the Moon, the Lunar Gateway or the International Space Station.

“We want to establish a (recruiting) system that matches the current time,” JAXA’s Kazuyoshi Kawasaki said at a media briefing. “Previously we limited candidates to those with a natural science degree, but many of us agreed to make it not a requirement.”