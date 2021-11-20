South Africa sees ‘deeply disturbing’ crime increase

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has experienced a “deeply disturbing” increase in rape and murder, partially explained by deadly riots in July, the police minister said on Friday. Twenty percent more murders were committed between July and September, compared to the same period last year, police minister Bheki Cele said. “Among the many other factors that contributed to the increase in murders, was the July unrests which affected mostly the KwaZulu-Natal province and Gauteng,” he said.
LOS ANGELES: The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for...
MOSCOW: The Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has acknowledged that his troops probably helped Middle Eastern...
PARIS: As global trade in red and processed meats has increased, so have chronic diseases associated with meat...
TOKYO: It’s one small step for Japan, but one giant opportunity for would-be space cadets: the country is recruiting...
SEOUL: South Korea scrambled fighters on Friday as Russian and Chinese warplanes on a joint exercise briefly entered...
NEW DELHI: India will scrap agricultural reform laws that sparked a year of huge protests by farmers, Prime Minister...