South Africa sees ‘deeply disturbing’ crime increase

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has experienced a “deeply disturbing” increase in rape and murder, partially explained by deadly riots in July, the police minister said on Friday. Twenty percent more murders were committed between July and September, compared to the same period last year, police minister Bheki Cele said. “Among the many other factors that contributed to the increase in murders, was the July unrests which affected mostly the KwaZulu-Natal province and Gauteng,” he said.