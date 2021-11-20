‘Street criminal’ killed in alleged police encounter

A suspected street criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with police near the Defence Central Library. Police said two men riding a motorcycle were looting people when a police team, after getting information, reached the crime scene and tried to intercept them; however, the suspects opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back and killed one suspect and arrested his accomplice.

The body of 36-year-old Abdur Rehman was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. His accomplice was identified as Wali Noor. Two pistols, three cell phones and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

The police said the suspect killed in the encounter was a habitual criminal and had been arrested by Mochko, Sher Shah and Kharadar police in the past. The suspects used to loot people in the posh localities, particularly in Clifton.

On Thursday, a suspected robber was killed and a citizen injured by a cop guarding a bank in a bid to foil a snatching bid in Baldia Town. Two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to snatch cash from a citizen outside a bank when head constable Muhammad Shafi, who is deployed at the bank on security duty, opened fire on the robbers, killing one, injuring a passerby.