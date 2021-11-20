Scheme 42, Taiser Town identified as possible locations to resettle persons affected by nullah drives

The Sindh government is considering to resettle the families displaced as a result of the anti-encroachment operations along the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad drains in Scheme 42 and Taiser Town with all the basic provisions of life.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held a meeting on Friday on the issue of rehabilitation of those rendered homeless in the Gujjar, Mehmoodabad and Orangi nullah operations.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) managing director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board managing director, Lyari Development Authority director general and other officers.

The local government minister informed Nasir that in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court, the process of resettlement of the families affected by the Gujjar, Mehmoodabad and Orangi drains operations had been accelerated.

Najam said a preliminary draft had been prepared under which the rehabilitation and resettlement process of all the victims at an appropriate place would be completed with the provision of all the essential facilities.

The local government minister said the Sindh government could not leave the displaced people alone in any case and all the affected families should be rehabilitated as soon as possible.

Nasir added that the Sindh government had been working on a plan to provide low-cost houses to the low-income people and the provincial government would not rest until all the affected people were fully rehabilitated and resettled.

He told the KWSB chief that the proposed site for the resettlement of the displaced persons should be visited immediately and the plan for providing water and sewerage lines implemented as soon as possible.

The local government secretary informed the meeting that Scheme 42 and Taiser Town had been identified as possible locations to resettle the persons rendered homeless by the anti-encroachment drives along the three drains. He added that the provision of all the necessities of life would be ensured wherever those people were resettled.

Earlier on October 21, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab also expressed the Sindh government’s resolve to resettle all the displaced persons.

Speaking at a workshop held at the Competitive & Livable City of Karachi Project for Pakistan (CLICK) office, he said the process of removing encroachments was under way under the orders of the Supreme Court and steps were being taken to provide alternative accommodation to those who had been affected.

He said the KMC was also taking steps against the mafia which made illegal occupation of land possible. He maintained that a strategy would be formulated so that the vacated places could not be occupied again in the future. He said efforts would be made to ensure that no encroachment took place in the city in the future.