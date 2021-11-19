JI demands lifting of ban on student unions

Islamabad : Jamaat e Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the government to fulfil its promise and lift the ban on student unions.

Addressing the Student Rights Convention at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, he demanded of the government to fix five per cent of the GDP for education. He said the parents could not afford the universities and colleges fee of their children due to costly education. The government, he said, snatched bread from poor, and books and pen from students. He said the anti-education policies of the present rulers were much visible as the government made 23 percent decrease in higher education budget. The NTS, he said, plagued the education system. A nation, he said, could not be built on the basis of atomic bomb and weapons but on education.

“Thousands of students marched in demonstrations from across the country to reach Islamabad and demanded the right to form unions which was taken away in 1984 by military dictator Zia ul-Haq. Islami Jamiat Talba organised the event and also demanded the Prime Minister house and governor houses turned into universities and libraries.”

The JI chief paid tribute to the struggle of students and said they were only demanding their constitutional and democratic rights. He said the perpetual governments including the incumbent one ignored the students demands, displaying their anti-education mindset.