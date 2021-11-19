Exams to cover entire syllabus: Shafqat

Islamabad : Federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood has announced that for the ongoing academic year, terminal examinations of all classes will cover the entire educational syllabus and there will be no concession for students in this respect.
Last year, the government had cancelled the examinations for compulsory subjects and allowed students to appear only for elective subjects. The minister told a presser here on Thursday that the syllabus would be completed this year and all the examinations would cover the entire syllabus.
“All exams, including O and A level, matric and intermediate exams will be held as per normal schedule like they were conducted before the pandemic,” he said. The minister said the exams would take place in May and June. He said that efforts were being made to create a single academic calendar, which will contain records of every educational institute with information such as admissions, entry tests, and examination schedules.
Shafqat said that according to international organizations, Pakistani children’s learning levels were not so brilliant and on top of that they were affected by the pandemic. He said the government needed to gather data on learning outcomes.
