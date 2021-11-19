3 arrested for illegal weapon possession

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up three persons from different areas of the city and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Airport police held Ibrar Hussain and recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from him. Jatli police arrested Yasir Mehmood for having a 30-bore pistol and ammunition. Sadiqa­bad police also netted an accused Sarwar Masih for possessing a 30-bore pistol and ammunition. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.