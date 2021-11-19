Modern problems

Cybercrime cases in the country are on the rise. These crimes are committed via the internet, computers and mobiles. Technology is a double-edged sword, and while it is helping us immensely, it has also done much damage. New technology allows users to manipulate personal information of people for personal benefits or organised crimes. It is the need of the hour to make people aware of this situation, so that they can guard themselves before falling prey to crimes such as phishing, extortion and blackmail. The media too should highlight this as the pressing issue it actually is. There is also a need to ensure that new laws are made that address the loopholes exploited by criminals in the age of the internet.

Ahsan Nasir

Lahore