Avoiding accidents

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the increase in road accidents in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. More than 3000 road accidents occur in Pakistan annually. Unfortunately, while some people manage to survive with minor injuries, these accidents are fatal for others.

There are several reasons for the increase in accidents. First, reckless driving – especially by young people – leads to countless accidents. Second, there is a rapid increase in numbers of vehicles on roads. This too increases the chances of roadside accidents. People should use public transport more often. The government should ensure that people who are overspeeding are immediately caught and fined. Similarly, the state of public transport should be improved so people – especially women – feel safe travelling.

Nimra Iftikhar

Lahore