Forgotten doctors

It seems that people’s health has never been a priority of any government. Hospitals are deserted, people are in hardship and doctors are unemployed. Despite all this, there are delays in recruiting doctors in Attock. It is unfortunate that the authorities haven’t paid attention to this issue.

The recruitment of doctors on ad hoc basis has been going on for some time now. After a long hiatus, on June 5, some doctors were interviewed for their appointments as medical officers in District Attock. Five months have gone by, but the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) is still to follow up on the interviews.

Tariq Mehmood

Attock