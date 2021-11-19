Where’s the money?

For the 2023 elections, the government wants to use electronic voting machines (EVMs), and yesterday the bill was passed in parliament. EVMs are expensive. Huge funds are required to buy thousands of EVMs for constituencies across the country.
Pakistan is already in the middle of economic crises and cannot possibly afford such an expensive election procedure.
Wakeel Ahmed Khan
Rawalpindi
Across the globe fewer than 20 countries have implemented EVMs for nationwide elections. In 2018, the RTS system failed miserably and had to be abandoned midway.
The government should defer the use of EVMs till the next elections to ensure that they are fully capable of meeting challenges. That is not to say that EVMs are not a good step. But as things stand, the plan is half-baked and devoid of the consensus of opposition. If the government uses them now, controversies may arise.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
