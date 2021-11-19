Official reviews PDMA preparedness for winter

MINGORA: A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheerul Islam in Saidu Sharif, reviewed the preparations of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for winter.

A handout stated that the meeting was attended by administrative and relief officers from Malakand division.

The meeting reviewed the resources and issues to be planned in advance to deal with any emergency situation due to snowfall and rains during winter in Malakand division and to keep highways and roads open for normal traffic.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam said that the districts of Malakand division, especially Upper Chitral, upper areas of Swat, Upper Dir and Shangla are experiencing heavy snowfall in winter, due to which road closures are being faced.

He issued orders to PDMA officers and district administrations and other departments concerned to make a comprehensive plan in this regard. He said that timely availability of resources in this regard should be ensured.

He said that the institutions should work diligently and use the resources honestly. He directed authorities to keep the district control rooms active.