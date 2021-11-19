Forum held to educate children on safety against abuses

MANSEHRA: Saibaan Development Organization, in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Department, has organised an open forum for students and other children to educate them on how to escape sexual and other abuses.

“We sensitised students and other children against the corporal punishment and various other abuses being committed against them in our society through games and melodramas,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of the organization, said while addressing the event in Bugarmung area of Siran valley on Thursday.

The event, which was organised in connection with International Children’s Day, was largely attended by the local children and students of the various girls and boys’ schools in the valley.

The girl and boy students presented skits and other games highlighting the advancements of the social evils against them.

Alfaizi said that his NGO was working on the empowerment of the communities for the child rights and improving their livelihoods.

“The cases of sexual abuse against the children, particularly girls, are increasing in society and this is why we have been raising awareness among children about how to escape such situations and inform their families and teachers on time,” he said.

District Social Welfare Officer Sabir Shah said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was going to establish Child Protection Units across the province.

“This unit will soon be established in our district and we will work for the welfare of children, corporal punishment, child labour and sexual and domestic abuses,” Shah said.

Later on, the students and children were given away the shields, trophies and certificates for highlighting their issues.