98 new cases of dengue reported in KP

PESHAWAR: The total of new dengue cases reported from various areas of the province were 98 while the number of recoveries in a single day was 220. According to updates shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System here Thursday, no mortality had been reported due to dengue in last 12 hours.
The tally of total dengue cases till date was 9811 and the number of recoveries in the same period was 9533.
PESHAWAR: Despite adjusting regular employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports, Tourism and Archeology department in KP...
MINGORA: A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheerul Islam in Saidu Sharif, reviewed the preparations of...
LANDIKOTAL: Rejecting what they called a forced merger of tribal agencies into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tribal elders...
PESHAWAR: A one-day workshop on “Innovative Solutions for Disaster Management” was held here on Thursday.The...
MANSEHRA: Saibaan Development Organization, in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Department, has...
MARDAN: The majority of the opposition parties have finalized candidates for the slot of the mayor of Mardan while the...