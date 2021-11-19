Magistrates directed to ensure essential items sold on fixed rates

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan on Thursday directed the assistant commissioner and price magistrates to ensure that essential commodities were being sold at prices fixed by the review and control committee.

“We have to ensure that essential commodities are being sold on the prices fixed by the district price and control committee and traders in violation of it might be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” Dr Qasim told a meeting of ACs and price control magistrates of district food and other departments here.

The ACs and price magistrates of the food department from Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal attended the meeting. The meeting decided to launch a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.