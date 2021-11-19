People informed of traffic laws via live radio show

MARDAN: District police organised a radio show as part of a campaign on traffic laws awareness here on Thursday.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that as part of a campaign launched on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, people were informed about traffic laws and rules in the radio segment.
On the occasion, DSP-traffic Fazil Khan discussed traffic laws and said the rate of accidents in developed nations was far lesser as the people there follow traffic rules.
Callers in the programme presented their feedback and suggestions on traffic related matters in Mardan district.
Meanwhile, a drug peddler was arrested with 3kg charas. During a raid, the police arrested Zawar Ali, a resident of Swabi district and a case registered against him, said a statement.
