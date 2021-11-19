Patwari caught red-handed while receiving bribe

MANSEHRA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested a patwari red-handed while receiving Rs10,000 as bribe from a landowner in Agror area of the district on Wednesday.

“We have arrested a patwari when he was receiving the bribe from a man who has been visiting the office for the last many weeks there to get the duplicates of his land’s papers,” Assistant Director Anti- Corruption Establishment Sheeraz Khan told reporters.

The patwari (Revenue collector) of Agror circle, Owais Anwar, was delaying issuing the duplicate land record of Mohammad Iqbal for the last one-month, demanding gratifications.

Mohammad Iqbal moved the Anti-Corruption Establishment saying that patwari Owais Anwar was demanding an amount of Rs10, 000 from him for issuing the duplicate papers of his land.

“We gave Rs10000 to the complainant and asked him to give that marked note to the patwari after receiving the permission from a local magistrate and then conducted a raid and recovered the same amount from his pocket,” Khan said.