Friday November 19, 2021
National

ADB officials call on chairman Planning & Development Board

November 19, 2021

LAHORE: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Alternative Executive Director John Hurley and Country Director Yong Ye called on Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex here on Thursday. The objective of the meeting was to discuss provincial development outlay, priorities and implementation challenges, besides discussing ADB’s portfolio.