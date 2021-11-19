ADB officials call on chairman Planning & Development Board

LAHORE: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Alternative Executive Director John Hurley and Country Director Yong Ye called on Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex here on Thursday. The objective of the meeting was to discuss provincial development outlay, priorities and implementation challenges, besides discussing ADB’s portfolio.
ISLAMABAD: A three member delegation of the United States Institute of Peace , one of the premier US think tanks,...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance cleared the proposal that the Nadra will share data with the FBR...
KARACHI: The fishing industry of Pakistan is bestowed with rich fishery resources, which needs to be utilized to gain...
LANDIKOTAL: Rejecting what they called a forced merger of tribal agencies into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the tribal elders...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to former Rawalpindi commissioner Mahmood Ahmed...
PESHAWAR: All Pakistan PMS Officers Association has flayed the federal government for posting a federal employee as KP...