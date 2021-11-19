PMS officers oppose federal employee as new CS

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan PMS Officers Association has flayed the federal government for posting a federal employee as KP chief secretary and termed the order unlawful. A press release by the association said the move was a violation of Article 240, 241, 242, 97, 129, 137, 142 and 121 of the Constitution.

The association said it was a negation of the federation whereby the whole provincial executive authority has been grabbed by the federal government. The press release said the KP chief minister, cabinet and the provincial assembly were not even aware when the federal government posted out the incumbent chief secretary and posted in another federal officer.

The communication said it happened at a time when there were several BS-21 eligible officers from the PMS cadre who were legally entitled to hold the chief secretary post. It said if the same has been approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he, too, has been kept unaware of the legalities, adding the unlawful tradition of federal monopoly has been furthered at the cost of the rule of law and rights of the PMS officers.

The officers resolved to agitate this and other such orders, and appealed to the prime minister to review the decision and asked the provincial assemblies of all the four provinces to take cognizance of the issue as it was their mandate under Article 240.