Parliament legislated to provide relief to enemy spy: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday said the joint session of the parliament conveyed three messages that the people of Pakistan were robbed of their constitutional right to be governed by elected representatives, that Parliament legislated to relieve an enemy spy and that the ruling elite controls the parliament.

“The parliament is being used to promote the fascist agenda of the government and the ruling elite,” he said while reacting to the passage of 33 bills in the joint session of the parliament. He said the passage of laws relating to electoral reforms without creating a consensus amongst all stakeholders has made the next general elections controversial and not acceptable.