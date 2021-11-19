‘Donkey King’ set to premier in Chinese cinemas

KARACHI: The Geo Films and Talisman Studios have announced “ Donkey King” is all set to get wide theatrical release in China today.

The Donkey King has already been released in various countries, including Spain, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Ukraine, Kazakhastan and Taiwan. "We are happy to see our film receive global appreciation. The theatrical release in China is the final frontier in this journey. We hope that it will pave the way for the release of other Pakistani films in China," the Geo Films and Talisman Studios said.

The Donkey King produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios, is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018. The original version contained the voiceover of Afzal Khan (John Rambo), Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh. The movie fetched Rs247 million at the domestic box office during its 25-week theatrical run.