Pakistan enlisted for upcoming ‘UN High-Level Political Forum’ next year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s commitment to the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has taken a few steps further. Pakistan enlisted for the upcoming UN High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) will present its 2nd voluntary national review report in July 2022. Pakistan will be covering all the five dimensions; social, economic, environmental, governance and partnerships.

The review report will be prepared after intensive consultation with multi-stakeholders that include federal ministries, provincial/regional P&DDs, provincial/regional line departments, provincial/regional SDGs units, private sector, academia, think-tanks, media, international development partners, civil society organisations, international community, local governments and the parliamentarians.

SDGs Section and Federal SDGs unit as the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) kicked off consultative meeting on ‘Voluntary National Review (VNR-2022)’. They had comprehensive deliberations with all the sections on the VNR and the template they are following. The meeting was chaired by Dr Shabnam Sarfraz, member social sector, MoPD&SI. During this consultative meeting, the participants were briefed about VNR 2022 guidelines, timelines, data templates, importance of VNR-2022, its formulation process, and the way forward.

Chief of SDGs Section M. Ali Kemal while emphasising the process of VNR apprised the sections that they are now able to report on 133 national SDGs indicators. The SDGs status report is prepared by the federation in coordination with all the provincial/regional units, ministries, and PBS. The better progress on SDGs and noteworthy outcomes of saving lives and livelihood during pandemic moved us to present VNR the next year. Following the timelines and checklists, a national-level consultation is planned for December 2021 where all the stakeholders will be invited.